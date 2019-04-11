I&B Ministry asks Prasar Bharati to follow model code

A DAY after the Election Commission of India wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asking it to direct Prasar Bharati to “desist from extending any preferential or disproportionate airtime coverage in favour of any party”, the I&B Secretary wrote to the Prasar Bharati CEO, asking him to ensure that the orders are executed in letter and spirit by the public broadcaster.

Advertising

Sources said I&B Secretary Amit Khare “requested” Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the Prasar Bharati CEO, to “scrupulously abide by the direction of the EC”. Khare also requested Prasar Bharati “to put in place a robust system for adherence” of the Model Code of Conduct “and other directions of the EC.”

Follow more election news here.

The I&B Secretary also stated in his letter, according to the sources, that EC’s directions that the “principle” of balanced coverage for all parties should not only be applicable to DD News, but across all content carried on the several channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio.