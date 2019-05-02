IAS officer who searched PM chopper: CAT stays EC order for disciplinary action

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday stayed an Election Commission (EC) order to bar an IAS officer from election duties and to initiate disciplinary action against him for trying to search the helicopter and cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin approached the CAT against the EC order, which recommended that the state government take penal action against him.

Earlier, the CAT put on hold an EC order to suspend Mohsin for trying to search the helicopter and cavalcade of the Prime Minister, an SPG protectee.

“I had approached CAT against the order because the EC order of suspension had already been stayed so this order was in contravention of the law,” Mohsin told The Indian Express. The next hearing is on May 4 when EC will furnish details and findings about Mohsin’s alleged misconduct.