IAF pilot freed after PM Modi warned Pakistan, says BS Yeddyurappa

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the neighbouring country of dire consequences, former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said on Friday. The pilot “was released because a warning was issued to Pakistan by the Prime Minister of dire consequences if he was not released, and they promptly agreed to release him,” Yeddyurappa told party workers at a meeting.

The meeting was held to prepare party workers from seven Lok Sabha constituencies in and around Bengaluru for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Today our proud pilot Abhinandan will be returning to India. His bravery must be praised. After his parachute landed in Pakistan, he swallowed documents that were in his possession to prevent them from falling into the hands of Pakistan soldiers. These are signs of a patriotic Indian and pilot. He has shown how a patriot should behave to the whole world,” Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP leader told the workers to work to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.

“The tactics of Narendra Modi has exposed Pakistan and now Pakistan stands isolated in the whole world. Even China is not supporting Pakistan and this has tamed Pakistan. It is the first time in 40 years that Indian forces have crossed the border and ventured into Pakistan —- it is a consequence of the forces being given complete freedom to show their courage and bravery,” he said.

“The Indian Air Force crossed into Pakistan and destroyed Jaish training centres and control rooms to avenge the Pulwama terrorist attack. They killed hundreds of terrorists. Pakistan tried to send its planes into India and were repelled. Pakistan has been tamed. After Modi became PM, the respect for India has grown all over the world,” Yeddyurappa told the BJP workers.