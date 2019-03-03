IAF defends nation, PM Modi looting force’s money: Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi

Referring to the airstrikes on Jaish terror camp in Pakistan and the subsequent combats on air with Pakistan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that while Indian Air Force personnel defended the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “stole” Rs 30,000 crore from the same force in the Rafale deal.

Addressing a rally at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, attended by leaders of other opposition parties in Jharkhand, Rahul said, “Pichle dino vayu sena ne Hindustan ki raksha ki, aur usi vayu sena se chowkidar ne Rs 30,000 crore chori kar ke… Isse sharm ki baat aur kya ho sakti hai (Indian Air Force defended the country but the chowkidar stole Rs 30,000 crore from the same force. What can be more shameful).”

Rahul maintained that the discourse has changed from “achhe din ayenge (good days will come)” to “chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)” over the last four years. He said, “Ek chowkidar ne desh ke sabhi chowkidar ko badnaam kar diya hai. Arre bhaiya, aap naara badlo aur kahon ki desh ka chowkidar chor hai (one watchman has contorted the image of all watchmen in the country. Please change your slogan and say the country’s chowkidar is a thief).”

Alleging that Modi’s legacy will be the hatred that has grown across the country under his government, Rahul said, “(PM) jahan bhi jayenge nafrat failaayenge…Hindu ko Muslim se, Northeast ke logon ko baaki ke desh se (wherever Modi goes, he spreads hatred – either between Hindus and Muslims, or between the people of the Northeast with those of the rest of the country).”

Rahul alleged that Modi had waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of industrialists but not that of farmers, students and shopkeepers. “There was a long thumping of desks (in Lok Sabha) by BJP members during the Budget speech (by Piyush Goyal). I found the thumping grew louder after announcement of Rs 17 per family of the farmers, effectively Rs 3.5 per member of the family. But they (the Centre) waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of industrialists,” Rahul said, referring to the PM Kisan Yojana in which farmers owning up to 2 hectares will get Rs 6,000 per year.

Rahul said the Congress-led UPA had implemented the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) and food security, and in 2013 brought the Land Acquisition Act to protect the water, forest and land of tribals. (with PTI inputs)