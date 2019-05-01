Toggle Menu
IAF chopper on PM duty makes emergency landinghttps://indianexpress.com/elections/iaf-chopper-on-pm-duty-makes-emergency-landing-5705176/

IAF chopper on PM duty makes emergency landing

Police rushed to the spot where the chopper had landed as soon as they got the news, he added. The prime minister, who addressed two election rallies in Ayodhya and Kaushambi on Wednesday, is likely to address voters of Pratapgarh on Friday.

IAF chopper on PM duty makes emergency landing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/PTI Photo)

An IAF helicopter on a mission to review the security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally venue Wednesday developed a technical fault and made an emergency landing on the outskirts of the district here, police said. All persons onboard the chopper were safe.

“The helicopter used for reviewing the secret security of the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed a technical fault and made an emergency landing at around 1.00 pm in Barapur village under Jethwara police station, 30 km from here after certain technical glitches were noticed,” Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Police rushed to the spot where the chopper had landed as soon as they got the news, he added. The prime minister, who addressed two election rallies in Ayodhya and Kaushambi on Wednesday, is likely to address voters of Pratapgarh on Friday.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shimla: Modi factor may work for BJP
2 Sukhbir, Harsimrat top richie-rich list in Punjab, 18 with assets over Rs 10 crore in fray
3 Punjab: NRI voters quadruple in three months