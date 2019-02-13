I wish Modi becomes Prime Minister again: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Giving a shocker to opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister. The remarks by Yadav left the opposition squirming in Lok Sabha but were greeted by cheers from the treasury benches with the PM acknowledging Yadav’s “blessings” with folded hands.

“I wish that all members come back to the House. And you (Modi) become prime minister again,” Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, drawing applause from the BJP members who are in a majority in the House.

#WATCH Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha, says, “PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein.” pic.twitter.com/j6Bnj9Kr3p — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

He said pointing to Modi that he wishes that the BJP leader come back as the prime minister.

Ruling alliance members heartily cheered Yadav with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” as he praised Modi for “making efforts to take everyone along”.

Modi acknowledged SP patriarch’s praise with folded hands and later made mention of Yadav’s “blessings” in his speech.

The Samajwadi Party, which is led by Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav, has joined hands with the BSP in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)