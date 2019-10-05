I will win Baramati by over one lakh votes: Ajit Pawar after filing nomination for Maha polls

Ruling out any possibility of quitting politics in the near future, senior NCP leader and former Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar on Friday said such an option was not possible, given the “strong” connect between him and the voters of the constituency.

Advertising

“It could have been possible for me to quit politics at the beginning of my career. Now, there is strong bond between me and the voters of Baramati. I don’t think my voters and followers will leave me…,” Pawar said after submitting his nomination forms for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The NCP leader said he was confident that he would win by more than one lakh votes in Baramati.

“NCP candidate Supriya Sule had a lead of over one lakh votes from the Baramati segment in the Lok Sabha elections. I was not expecting such a grand response from my voters till I landed up to file my nomination,” said the former deputy chief minister.

Advertising

Only a few days ago, Pawar had resigned from the MLA’s post, leading to speculation that he was planning to quit politics. He said that he decided to quit the post after his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was booked by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to a fraud in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Later, Ajit Pawar said he would contest the assembly elections as per the directions of the NCP chief.

The BJP has fielded newly-inducted leader Gopichand Padalkar to take on Pawar in his home turf. Padalkar had contested the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as a candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, but lost to BJP candidate Sanjaykaka Patil.