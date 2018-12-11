I take full responsibility of BJP’s defeat in Chhattisgarh: CM Raman Singh

Taking full responsibility of the BJP’s defeat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday said he “will introspect into the loses”. Speaking to media after the results were declared, Singh said he has forwarded his resignation to the governor.

Advertising

“We respect the mandate that the public has given. I congratulate Congress on this success. I consider it my luck to serve the public of Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years,” said Singh.

“I take the responsibility for this defeat because the poll was contested under my leadership. We will act as a strong Opposition and work for the development of the state,” the outgoing chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the Congress termed the victory “historic” as it managed to defeat the ruling BJP which had a lot of money and corrupt officers. “This is a victory of democracy. BJP had a lot of money & a team of corrupt officers, they also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite all of this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic,” said Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress President.

The Congress was comfortably past the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh where the BJP has been in power for the past three terms. The party was leading on 64 seats while the BJP is trailing with 18 seats, till the last report came. The newly formed Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance, considered as the third-front, is leading in 8 seats.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 90 seats.