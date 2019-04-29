I still don’t know PM’s caste, says Priyanka Gandhi

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent claim that the opposition parties dragged him into a debate on his caste, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that she still doesn’t know the PM’s caste and claimed that the opposition never raised the issue.

Talking to reporters in Amethi, Priyanka also attacked BJP for their understanding of nationalism and said that the party intents to oppress those who raise their voice, and “this is neither democracy nor nationalism”.

“Aajtak bhi nahi maalum pradhanmantri kaun se caste ke hain. Aur mere khayal se vipaksha ne kabhi is tarah se ulti baaten nahi ki hain. Vipaksha, jaha tak mai jaanti hu, khaas taur se jo Congress ke neta hain, is chunav me sirf vikas ke mudde utha rahe hain. Sirf yahi mudde utha rahe hai jinse janta ka matlab hai… Kabhi vyaktigat aisi alochana nahi ki… (I don’t know till date which caste the prime minister belongs to. And I think the Opposition never spoke about it. As far as I know the Oppostion and mainly Congress leaders are only raising development issues in this election. Only those issues that matter to the public are raised. No personal criticism was made),” she said.

She further said, “Issues for election are clear… Employment, farmer issues, women’s safety, education and health are the major ones… the country is of the people and this is democracy. Their (BJP) intention is that they do not listen. They want to oppress the people when they criticise or demand their rights. This is neither democracy nor nationalism.”

On Saturday, PM Modi maintained that the country did not know his caste so far and thanked BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress for starting a discussion on it. “My caste is so low that in a village there are only a few houses from that caste. I do not belong to just backward caste but was born into a most backward community. I am saying this because you are forcing me to,” Modi had said.

Priyanka also took a dig at BJP Amethi candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani, claiming that Irani was distributing money, sarees and shoes in Amethi before the media, disrespecting the people of Amethi.

“The people of Amethi have been disrespected. The way they (BJP) contest elections, by giving money, or shoes and sari in front of the media is wrong. This is not the way to fight an election. Elections are fought by going to the people, listening to their problems and trying to solve them… People of Amethi have never pleaded in front of anyone. I have been coming to Amethi since I was 12 years old. The people of Amethi and Rae Bareli have a lot of self respect… The biggest form of nationalism is respecting the people,” said Priyanka.

Addressing a gathering in Bahraich later in the day, Priyanka alleged that BJP programmes were made with intention to empower the party leaders and their industrialist friends, for which they want the people to be weak.

“When people are strong, they raise questions, which the BJP fears. You look at their advertisements and you will find that that on big hoardings they have photos of their leaders. You will watch on TV that they have done so much development. But this is a clear lie… They have left behind the politics of truth and service,” said Priyanka, claiming that some industrialists have gained a benefit of Rs 10,000 crore from the Kisan Beema Yojna.

She further called the Kisan Samman Yojna as “Kisan Apmaan Yojna” and said that with their Nyay Yojna, Congress would be giving Rs 6,000 per month to every poor family instead of the BJP’s Yojna of Rs 6,000 a year. “The BJP is, in fact, insulting the farmers in the name of the Kisan Samman Yojana, which the prime minister discusses very much, as it will give only Rs 3.50 per day to the beneficiary. This is ‘Kisan Apmaan Yojana’ (a scheme to insult the farmers),” she said.