Lok Sabha polls: I pray to Ma Narmada for Sadhvi Pragya, says Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said he hopes Sadhvi Pragya would be “attracted” by the “peaceful and dignified” environment of Bhopal.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh leaving Congress office in Panji along with MLAs to meet Governor on Tuesday. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran. 14.03.2017. Mumbai.

Soon after the BJP fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal against him, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh welcomed her candidature and took a dig at her, but avoided mentioning her association with the case.

The Congress too was careful. There was no mention of the words “Hindu terror” or “saffron terror” and the party merely said nothing else can be expected of the BJP. “What else can you expect from the BJP? BJP…unka kaam hi kya hain,” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Asked further, Azad said it was the BJP’s decision and he did not want to speak more.

Singh said he hopes Thakur would be “attracted” by the “peaceful and dignified” environment of Bhopal. “I welcome Sadhvi Pragyaji in Bhopal and hope that the picturesque city’s peaceful, educated and dignified environment would attract you,” the former chief minister said in a video message.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh with BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at BJP state headquarters in Bhopal, Wednesday. (PTI)

“I pray to Maa (goddess) Narmada for Sadhviji and seek blessing from Narmadaji (holy river) so that we all walk the path of truth, non-violence and religion. Narmada Har (glory be to the Narmada),” Singh said.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti slammed the move.

Targeting the BJP, she tweeted, “Imagine the anger if I fielded a terror accused. Channels would have gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent (sic).”

