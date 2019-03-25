I have not joined Congress, picture with Priyanka old, says Sapna Chaudhary

Singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday said she had “not joined any party”. This came a day after UP Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted a picture of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Chaudhary, with the message, “Welcome Sapna Chaudhary to the Congress family”. Follow more election news here.

“I have not joined the Congress party. My pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old as I have met her many times in the past. The biggest issue is that I have not joined any party,” said Chaudhary, according to PTI.

Referring to the pictures that have been circulating of her filling forms for the membership, she added that “if old interviews can be aired, why can’t old pictures”, and went on to say that she will not be campaigning for any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to her statements, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “It is the discretion of every individual to be or not to be part of a political party.”

A senior Congress leader, who did not want to be named, alleged that Choudhary must have taken the decision under pressure form the BJP government in Haryana.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, meanwhile, sparked a row after he made derogatory comments against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Choudhary.

The legislator made the remarks while speaking to mediapersons in his constituency Balia on Sunday. A video where Singh is seen making the remarks went viral.

Contacted by The Indian Express, Singh said, “Rajneeti mein jab apne oopar bharosa samaapt ho jata hai, tab vyakti dancer ko sangeetkar ko laakar prastut karta hai. Maine bus yahi kaha. Yeh chunaav ka season chal raha hai, ab patrakaar poochenge to hum baat karenge… (In politics, when someone loses confidence in themselves, they bring in dancers and singers. I just said this. It is election time and if reporters ask me questions, I will answer.)”

Explained All eyes on ‘star campaigner’ Mulayam Ties between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared to be strained again when Mulayam recently criticised the alliance with the BSP. Those in the party are concerned whether the senior leader would speak against the alliance if he campaigns. Mulayam is one such campaigner on the SP list whom party candidates would call with caution.

Asked about his comment on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, “I did not said anyhing about Sonia Gandhiji. If I did, it is a mistake. I spoke about Sapna Choudhary. If I have said something about Sonia ji, it is a mistake and it must be a slip of the tongue.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party does not believe in using such language for women. “The party will take cognizance of the matter and action will be taken at an appropriate time,” Tripathi said on Sunday evening.