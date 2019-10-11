‘I have been loyal to my voters and whichever party I have been in’: Rahul Narwekar

Rahul Narwekar, who replaced two-time Colaba MLA Raj Purohit as the BJP’s choice for the Assembly elections, speaks to Sailee Dhayalkar and The Indian Express on the challenges he faces.

Tell us about your campaign plan for your constituency.

First of all, Colaba is a very different constituency per se because it houses a cross-section of society: the ‘richie rich’ from Ambanis to the middle-class living in chawls, the slum-dwellers. We have got a very cosmopolitan population, where we have Hindus, Muslims, Catholics and Parsis in large numbers. To cater to this constituency, one has to have a lot of experience, know the issues and relate to people here. Fortunately for us, we have always been living in Colaba for the last four generations for over 125 years. We are involved in the political and social network at Colaba. I am personally involved for the last 25 years, my father has been a municipal corporator for 30 years, my brother Makarand and sister-in-law Harshita are municipal corporators. So we have got vast experience.

You have been in Shiv Sena, NCP and now BJP. How do you react to being called a party-hopper?

I was with the Shiv Sena… I was always right-aligned. Three years, I was out of the Sena, it did not suit me at all if you are ideologically aligned to one thought process. I am with a right-wing party now. I think I was always cut out for this alliance. Besides, I have been loyal to my voters and to my party, whichever one I have been in.

What are the main issues in your constituency?

The main issues pertain to redevelopment of dilapidated buildings; 70 per cent of the buildings in A, B and C ward are in a dilapidated condition. Transit camps are not in a good condition, development of transit camps is on the agenda. Coastal Zone Regulations rules make it very difficult for any kind of repairs or redevelopment. Further, this constituency has sea on both sides. Traffic congestion, parking, water supply, it being at the fag end of Mumbai, has very low pressure. We should get our dedicated pumping station for Colaba. My effort will also be to bring a proper tenant legislation as many here are facing this issue of tenancy rights and lease periods ending.

Are party workers upset about Raj Purohit being denied ticket and you being chosen over him? There is also talk by other parties that you were given the ticket because of your father-in-law’s influence.

Congress has no issue to talk about, ask them to speak of even one development-based issue, public-related topic, they are only talking about what other parties are doing. Everyone in the party is working together, the ticket issue has not at all affected workers.

Another criticism of the BJP has been that its policies have catered to the rich and ignored the poor with high unemployment rates being seen across the country. You said your constituency has both the rich and the poor. What are your reassurances for both?

We have to cater to all sections of society. We ensure there is no conflict between the two, and they co-habit together. I do things which will suit both.

Your constituency of over 2.7 lakh voters also has a large population of the fishing community. They have protested against some projects, including plan to reclaim sea and build a central park.

The plan for the park is at a preliminary stage, environment clearances have to be received. Nothing will be forced on the people. We are with fishermen as in we are with the position which is technically, legally sound, so if court and environment clearances come, I don’t think anyone should have any problem, because we will scrutinise everything.