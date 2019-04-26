I asked Virbhadra Singh to forgive my mistakes, says Sukh Ram

On the day Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Aashray Sharma, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming polls, his grandfather, former Union minister Sukh Ram was seen sharing the stage with Congress stalwart and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, during a public address in Mandi, on Thursday.

Known political rivals, Virbhadra and Sukh Ram have seemingly buried their differences ahead of the upcoming polls. Coming together of the two senior leaders has also helped strengthen the Congress in the state, which has been trying to portray a united face to challenge the BJP which had won all four Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

During his speech on Thursday, 93-year-old Sukh Ram said that he had recently met Virbhadra in Delhi and had apologised to him. “I asked him (Virbhadra) for forgiveness for any mistakes that I might have committed in the past,” he said and broke into tears, following which, Aashray, who stood beside Sukh Ram, also broke into tears.

Sukh Ram further lauded Virbhadra saying that “Virbhadra ji took Himachal Pradesh on the path of development”.

In his speech, Virbhadra said that “forgetting past differences” everyone “must unite to ensure” Aashray’s victory in Mandi.

Aashray’s father Anil Sharma, who is the BJP MLA from Mandi state Assembly seat, has refrained from campaigning for Aashray. While Anil recently resigned from the post of Power Minister in the Jai Ram Thakur government, he has not yet resigned from the BJP and continues to be the Mandi MLA. Aashray being the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has put Anil in a soup, who is neither seeking support for the Congress, nor for the BJP in Mandi.

While mentioning Anil’s absence on the day that Aashray filed his nominations papers, Sukh Ram broke into tears. Aashray, who might have felt his father’s absence on an important day, also cried along with his grandfather.

Aashray, in his speech, targeted BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma and said that in the past five years Ram Swaroop, who had won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2014, “did nothing for the development of Mandi”. Click here for more election news

Aashray’s younger brother actor Aayush Sharma, who was also present during the public address on Thursday, was seen garnering support for Aashray.

“You have always showered immense love on our family. I am sure no one is a better candidate for Mandi (than Aashray),” Aayush said.