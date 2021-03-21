I am a big donkey…failed to recognise Adhikaris’ true face: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee at an election rally at East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Soon after TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari, joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed herself for not recognising the “true face” of the Adhikari family earlier.

“I say I am a big donkey (ami ekta boro gadha) for having failed to recognise them. I don’t know (about it), but people say their ‘empire’ is worth Rs 5,000 crore and they will use money to buy votes. But don’t vote for them,” Banerjee said at an election rally.

Comparing the Adhikari family with “Mir Jafar” (traitor), Banerjee said the people of the region will give a befitting reply to them.

She also blamed the Adhikari family for ruling the district as “zamindars” (landlords) by taking full control of the area, claiming that even she was not allowed to hold public meetings there.

Sisir, the patriarch of the Adhikari family, which wields considerable influence in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, said that he had to work really hard to rise through the ranks in the TMC, but the treatment meted out to him and his sons, of late, forced him to switch camp.

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari had jumped ship from TMC to BJP.

“The way our family was driven out (of TMC) will be forever written in history. We will rise against all political attacks and atrocities in Bengal. We will work under Modiji and Amit Shahji,” Sisir Adhikari said after joining BJP.

Banerjee later called BJP a “party of monsters”. She said, “BJP means Bharatiya Joghonno (bad) Party. I was Lok Sabha MP seven times and I have seen many prime ministers. But I have never seen such a ruthless, cruel PM. BJP is a party of monsters, demons, Ravana, Duryodhana, Dushasana, unrest and terror.”

(With inputs from PTI)