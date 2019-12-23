Hussainabad (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hussainabad Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Hussainabad Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Hussainabad (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

hussainabad Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aditya Kumar Chandel JD(U) 2 Post Graduate 31 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Anand Pratap Singh LJP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Three Crore+ / 0 Birendra Kumar JVM(P) 1 Graduate 41 Six Crore+ / Four Lakh+ Dharmendra Paswan Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 Graduate 36 Fifteen Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 26 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Kamlesh Kumar Singh NCP 3 10th Pass 60 Three Crore+ / Two Crore+ Kanhaiya Vishwakarma AAP 0 Post Graduate 26 Four Lakh+ / 0 Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta AJSU Party 5 Graduate 43 One Crore+ / Twenty-Nine Lakh+ Lokesh Pratap Singh IND 0 12th Pass 26 Ten Lakh+ / Forty-Three Thousand+ Naresh Kumar Paswan IND 0 10th Pass 38 Forty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Pradeep Kumar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 34 Eleven Lakh+ / Seventy-Five Thousand+ Rajnish Kumar Rajak IND 0 Graduate 25 Two Lakh+ / 0 Ram Naresh Ram Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 45 Six Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav RJD 2 10th Pass 51 Thirteen Crore+ / Fifty-Five Lakh+ Sher Ali BSP 0 8th Pass 36 Twenty-Five Lakh+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Shravan Kumar Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Post Graduate 28 Three Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Singh Jai Prakash Janata Dal 0 12th Pass 46 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Vinod Ku Singh IND 0 Graduate 48 Four Crore+ / Thirty-Four Lakh+ Vivekanand Singh IND 0 Graduate 26 Four Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

