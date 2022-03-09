Husainganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Husainganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Husainganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ranvendra Pratap Singh. The Husainganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Husainganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

husainganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Rajik AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 60,24,677 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fareed Ahmad BSP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,96,17,705 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,38,764 ~ 27 Lacs+ Mohammad Haris IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 43,07,059 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 25,29,888 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ramesh Singh Sabka Dal United 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,30,99,985 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 13,67,335 ~ 13 Lacs+ Shivakant INC 8 Post Graduate 35 Rs 89,30,270 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Usha Maurya SP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,89,28,688 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Husainganj candidate of from Ranvendra Pratap Singh Uttar Pradesh. Husainganj Election Result 2017

husainganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ranvendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 3,75,99,236 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 74,29,653 ~ 74 Lacs+ Ashis SHS 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 4,33,880 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Israr IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Urf Kuldeepak Singh Adarsh Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 56,80,500 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Mo. Asif BSP 0 Others 47 Rs 17,97,22,263 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,76,238 ~ 1 Crore+ Pappu Singh RLD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 75,80,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Sahu, Raju IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 9,00,148 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh CPI 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 18,11,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamshad Ahmad Bahujan Sangharsh Party (Kanshiram) 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,07,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Shamsher Singh Fauji Janta Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 5,77,940 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Maurya INC 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,65,95,428 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Husainganj candidate of from Mo.asif Uttar Pradesh. Husainganj Election Result 2012

husainganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mo.asif BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 11,31,52,968 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhananjay Singh Yadav(surya) JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 79,000 ~ 79 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam Pal RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rafey Rana SP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 21,16,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Sahu JKP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 15,74,683 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Prajapati CPI 0 Literate 37 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prasad RSBP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 21,50,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 2,05,77,478 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,77,068 ~ 33 Lacs+ Rekha Paswan LJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 13,85,200 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Devi INC 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 71,15,290 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

