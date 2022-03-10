‘Humbly accept people’s verdict’: Rahul Gandhi after Congress loss in all 5 states

With the Congress failing to make a mark in all the five states where Assembly election results were declared Thursday, senior leader Rahul Gandhi said the “party humbly accepts the people’s verdict in the polls” and will learn from it.

He added that the party will keep working for the interests of the people of the country.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India,” Gandhi tweeted.

Congress on Thursday saw its biggest defeat in Punjab, where the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party snatched power from it. The party also failed to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said while the results in the five states were contrary to the party’s expectations, it accepts the people’s mandate.