‘Hua to hua’ remark: Why is naamdar pretending, asks PM Narendra Modi

Calling the Congress a party with a “confused leader and diffused thinking”, which was “struggling to get 50 seats in Lok Sabha elections”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday renewed his attack over Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remark on the 1984 riots and said Rahul Gandhi should feel ashamed of it.

At a rally in Bathinda in favour of Akali nominee and Union Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Modi said he wanted to know if Rahul had reprimanded Pitroda for “letting out” what his (Rahul’s) family thought about the riots.

Jagdish Kaur, the main complainant in the case against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, sat on the front row on the dais.

Before Modi’s arrival — Kaur asked the gathering “not to vote for Congress as it would mean an insult to martyrs”. Kaur said she was going to soon get a case registered against slain Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi since he was the “biggest murderer who protected the perpetrators”. Referring to Pitroda’s statement, Kaur said it showed that Congress still had no remorse and Pitroda was coming up with “excuses that his Hindi was weak”.

“Congress has a confused leader and diffused thinking. On top of that, arrogance is at its peak. You are seeing the reactions in the country over what Rajiv Gandhi’s special advisor, who formulated policies and who is currently mentor of naamdaar (Rahul Gandhi), said about 1984 riots,” Modi said.

Without naming Pitroda, Modi said the “hua to hua” remark had “specially come from America and reflected Congress’ thinking and arrogance.”

“From Bathinda, I want to ask Congress on behalf of all of Punjab, till how long it will continue to rub salt on our wounds,” Modi said.

“The dynast told his mentor he should feel ashamed of what he said. I want to ask why the dynast was pretending to reprimand his mentor. Was it because the mentor made public what was in the heart and discussions of Congress…Were you reprimanding him for that…Dynast, you should feel ashamed,” he added.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had just started his speech as Modi arrived on stage. Modi was seen pointing to his watch while talking to Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, the moment he arrived on stage. Senior Badal skipped his address, telling organisers to let Modi make the address the moment Sukhbir finished his speech. Harsimrat also spoke only after Modi left and thanked the gathering.

At the venue, strong winds uprooted some tents as Modi left. The prime minister had to reach Bhisiana airport by road due to inclement weather. He had arrived at the venue from Bhisiana airport by chopper.

At Solan

Targeting the Congress over its overseas affairs in-charge Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remark once again, Modi said at Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, “This mentality weakened the country’s national security policy.”

He also accused the Congress of treating defence deals as “ATMs” for making money.

Modi said that when he assumed charge as prime minister in 2014, he found that “more than 70 per cent of the defence equipment was imported”.

Blaming the Congress, he said, “The high import was because defence deals were like ATMs for them (Congress) to extract money. So they didn’t let the country become self-dependent (in terms of the production of defence equipment). There is no defence deal over which serious allegations of corruption have not been levelled against them.”

Stating that at the time of freedom, the country had upto “150 years of expertise and experience in manufacturing defence equipment”, while China at the time had no defence manufacturing units, Modi said that “now the situation is the opposite”.

He said that while China has become a premier country in defence export, India is now a big importer of defence equipment. “The BJP government has tried to change this in the past five years. There has been an increase of 80 per cent in the manufacturing of defence equipment,” he said.

Attacking the Congress over Pitroda’s remark, Modi said that on one hand, Congress leaders ask for votes in the name of their ancestors, but when questioned on their actions, they say “hua toh hua (it happened, so what?)”.

“Kya kehta hain (What do they say),” Modi said, and the crowd shouted, “Hua toh hua.”

“This hua toh hua mentality weakened the country national security policy,” he said.

The BJP had won all four seats in the state in the 2014 polls. Asking the people to vote for the party again, he said, “Phir ek baar Himachal mein char ki char (All four seats in Himachal once again)”.

Modi claimed that while the he was confident that the BJP would return to power, he was aiming at a grander victory.

“Though the polls went very well (for the BJP) and even though all of you know the poll results, it is our responsibility to make BJP’s victory grander, more magnanimous,” he said.