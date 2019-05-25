President dissolves 16th Lok Sabha, NDA meeting today to re-elect PM Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet. A communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 24.05.2019 and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha.”

Advertising

The newly elected BJP-led NDA MPs are expected to meet this evening to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader for another term and thereby allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to form government.

The MPs will meet in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5 pm where Modi is likely to address them. Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on May 30 but an official confirmation is awaited.

Also read | Talk in BJP: If Amit Shah joins Modi government, who will head party?

Advertising

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi met President Kovind and handed over his resignation, which was accepted. He also chaired the last Cabinet meeting which was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win.

The BJP emerged a clear winner, bagging 303 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had 282 seats. The NDA won 352 seats.

Meanwhile, Modi will visit Gujarat to seek the blessings of his mother Hiraba on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he announced, “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.”