Out of active politics, Phoolka seeks votes for Khalra, Gyaspura

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader HS Phoolka, who has resigned from ‘active politics’, is asking people to vote for two Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, who, he says, are “special” and “above party politics”.

Phoolka has issued an appeal and wants people to vote for Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra from Khadoor Sahib and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate Manwinder Singh Gyaspura from Fatehgarh Sahib. Both parties are part of Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Seeking votes for Khalra, wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths during militancy and was later allegedly abducted and killed by Punjab Police in September 1995, Phoolka wrote, “I appeal to voters of Khadoor Sahib to fully support Bibi Khalra. Ehna ne apni zindagi manukhi adhikaaran di raakhi ch laga ditti.. Ehna de pati Jaswant Singh Khalra ji ne manukkhi adhikaaran di rakheya kardey hoye apni jaan tak qurbaan kar ditti. Mere layi oh har vyakti khaas hai jis ne apni zindagi ch manukhi adhikaaran layi ladaai ladi hai (She gave her life to fight for human rights. Her husband sacrificed his life to protect human rights. Each person who has fought a battle for human rights is special for me)”.

Similarly, in the appeal for Gyaspura, Phoolka wrote, “Gyaspura worked as an engineer in Gurgaon of Haryana when he unearthed killings of Sikhs during 1984 anti-Sikh riots at a village Hondh Chillar in Haryana. It was a village of Punjabis which was devastated by the rioters and not a single Sikh survived in the village. Without caring for his job, Gyaspura led a fight to get justice for victims of Hondh Chillar…So please vote for him…”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka, who first resigned as Dakha MLA in protest against sacrilege and later from prime membership of AAP and active politics, said that the appeals made by him for two candidates are “above party politics”.

“I have been completely inactive in these elections because I am no more a politician. But these two candidates are not contesting for votes. They are not contesting for power. They are fighting for justice and for Punjab. These two candidates are special and it doesn’t matter to which party they belong. Both have supported us throughout in fighting for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. My vote appeal for them is above party politics,” said Phoolka.

Asked about political scenario this elections and his former party AAP’s prospects, he refused to comment.

In 2014, Phoolka had contested Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana on AAP ticket and stood second. In 2017, he won Punjab polls from Dakha assembly constituency of Ludhiana.