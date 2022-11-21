scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

HP polls: BJP files complaint against Cong workers camping outside EVM strong rooms

Co-convener of the BJP election cell Dinesh Chouhan said his party candidates from various assembly constituencies have informed that Congress workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, where EVMs are kept, at several places and have been freely moving inside the campus.

Police personnel try to stop Congress workers during their protest near Himachal Pradesh Secretariat over various issues including unemployment and inflation. (PTI Photo/representational)

The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, claiming that Congress members were violating election rules by camping outside EVM strong rooms and could tamper with the machines.

They are not maintaining the required distance. This amounts to a violation of the model code of conduct, he alleged in the complaint and specifically cited the case of strong rooms in Nahan.

“The Congress is making an attempt to take advantage on the pretext of guarding EVMs and the threat of EVMs safety and sanctity being compromised looms large,” he said.

He requested the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the guidelines of the poll panel are followed strictly.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the counting of votes is on December 8.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 07:06:28 pm
