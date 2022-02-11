HP CM holds public meeting in support of BJP candidate

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday held public meetings in favour of Sanjeev Khanna, BJP’s candidate from Dera bassi.

While addressing the people, Thakur said that Congress have pushed Punjab and Punjabis towards darkness.

“To bring Punjab out of darkness and on the path of development, it is necessary to bring the government of BJP coalition to power. Just as Modi government is needed in the country, a BJP coalition government in Punjab is the need of the hour,” he said.

Thakur further said that Himachal and Punjab were the same before, and despite the geographical division, there still exists mutual brotherhood among the people. While Congress promotes regionalism in terms of development, BJP believes in developing villages like cities, he added.

Calling for the formation of a double engine government in Punjab, the HP CM said that the people of Punjab have understood that only the BJP can maintain the brotherhood by promoting the state’s development.

Raking the issue of stopping Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s convoy, Thakur said that Congress has always been a hindrance in the development of Punjab while the Modi government has tried to cooperate and implement development projects in Punjab.

While welcoming Thakur, Sanjeev Khanna said that the Derabassi constituency is far behind in education and health, despite being surrounded by Chandigarh and Haryana. Khanna said that providing better health facilities and improving the condition of schools in the area was included in BJP’s top agendas.

On this occasion, Punjab’s election in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam described Congress as the enemy of Punjab and Punjabis and said that Pakistan attacks Indian soldiers every day.