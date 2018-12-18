With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections around the corner — the schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission (EC) — citizens are gearing up to vote. If you are above the age of 18 as of January 1, 2019, you are eligible to exercise your franchise.

To vote, you need to fill an application, called Form 6, and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer in your constituency. After verification, the Officer will order the inclusion of the voter in the electoral lists. There are three types of voters: general electors, overseas electors (NRI) and service electors.

What is Form 6?

Form 6 is required to enroll a new voter and get a voter ID. Any person who has attained the age 18 on the first day of January of the year with reference to which the Electoral Roll is being revised can fill the form. Form 6 can be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Assembly Constituency, after which the person will be included in the electoral roll as a voter.

Along with Form 6, one has to submit a passport size photograph and copies of proof of age and residence.

You can also apply for a voters’ ID on the Election Commission’s website (https://www.nvsp.in/). You will have to upload Form 6 while applying for a voters’ ID. This page is available in Hindi, English and Malayalam.

How to confirm voter registration

You can confirm if you are on the electoral roles and seek details on your registration status by logging into the Election Commission’s website (https://www.nvsp.in/Forms/Forms/trackstatus). You will need to provide your reference ID for the same.

Similarly, the EC website also allows you to make a deletion or objection in the electoral roll, correction of an entry in the electoral roll and transposition within Assembly.