How Majha Brigade got Sachar back

A day after Congress’s Rural President Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar quit the party to join BJP, he was brought back into party fold by the ‘Majha Brigade’.

The Majha Brigade, a term used for Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and two Cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, reached Sachar’s home in Amritsar Monday and ensured that he was placated to return.

He joined back by Monday evening.

Talking to The Indian Express after joining BJP Sunday, Sachar had alleged Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu for playing major role in cutting his ticket from Majitha and weaken the Majha Brigade.

The ticket had instead been given to Jagwinder Pal Jagga. Jagga is also considered close to the Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

After quitting, Sachar had said: “In all the surveys, I was the winning from Majitha. But Navjot Singh Sidhu opposed my name as soon as he realised that Bikram Singh Majitha could shift to the Amritsar East. So he ensured a weak Congress candidate against Bikram Majithia. My name was also opposed because I was part of Majha Brigade which troubled and ousted Captain Amarinder Singh. I was shunted out to weaken the Majha Brigade in Congress party.”

Sidhu and Jagga were not present as Sachar returned.

After getting Sachar back, Sukhjinder Randhawa said: “We will talk to the party high command about all the issues. Sachar has been called to Delhi by party high command.”

He remained non-committal about whether Sachar will be given party ticket from Majitha.