Housing, farm loan waiver — what KCR now has to deliver in Telangana

WITH THE TRS Legislature Party set to meet on Wednesday, K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to take oath later this week. His first challenge will be to take stock of the irrigation projects and the 2 BHK-house project for rural and urban poor beneficiaries.

“It is a great victory but it is a heavy responsibility that people have put on us. We have to immediately start working to fulfill the aspirations of people,’’ KCR said, after dedicating the win to the people of Telangana.

He promised to provide irrigation facilities to one crore acres by next March, and his top priority will be to ensure that the Kaleswaram project is completed as per schedule.

Nearly 1.50 lakh 2 BHK-houses are under various stages of construction — work was halted due to elections and non-payment to contractors. KCR has promised to build nearly 5.5 lakh houses by 2024. The key task now is to complete the houses and start allocating them.

KCR also promised to provide drinking water supply connections to 2.50 crore people. Mission Bhagiratha, to provide safe drinking water, was launched in August 2016 at Komatibanda village in Gajwel, represented by KCR in the Assembly. The project is almost complete and water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers is being pumped to overhead tanks to provide water through 58 lakh water connections.

A large number of people who took farm loans are waiting for a loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, as promised by KCR.

Another big task will be to ensure enough funds for the over 100 small and big welfare schemes he introduced.