House dissolved, BJP gears up for the 7th cabinet in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tendered his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday, following which the Governor dissolved the 14th Gujarat Assembly under the powers conferred on him by the Constitution.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and asked Patel to stay in charge till further arrangements are put in place.

Results of 15th Assembly elections were announced Thursday in which the BJP has got a historic landslide majority of 156 seats in the assembly. After 37 years, the principle opposition seats are fewer than the required 10 per cent norm to appoint a Leader of Opposition.

The BJP has announced that Bhupendra Patel will be appointed CM again and swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 12 at Helipad Ground inside the New Secretariat complex.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat BJP has called a meeting of its elected members of legislative assembly (MLA) on Saturday at its headquarters Shree Kamalam.