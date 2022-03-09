Hoshiarpur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hoshiarpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sunder Sham Arora. The Hoshiarpur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

hoshiarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bram Shanker (Jimpa) AAP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 8,56,98,295 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,66,282 ~ 1 Crore+ Dr Naresh Saggar Sarav Sanjhi Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,55,16,307 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 68,40,271 ~ 68 Lacs+ Jasvir Singh IND 6 Illiterate 47 Rs 10,60,400 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Om Parkash Jakhu Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 5th Pass 80 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer Singh Kalsi IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 2,32,097 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunder Sham Arora INC 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 43,05,29,000 ~ 43 Crore+ / Rs 11,10,58,000 ~ 11 Crore+ Tikshan Sud BJP 1 Post Graduate 67 Rs 17,29,97,491 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Virinder Singh Parhar BSP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,87,80,649 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 64,71,578 ~ 64 Lacs+

hoshiarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunder Sham Arora INC 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 44,60,75,000 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,60,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Ajit Ram Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 66,76,600 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 32,591 ~ 32 Thou+ Jaspreet Kaur Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 12,825 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Maninder Pal Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Others 31 Rs 1,54,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,34,87,236 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Om Parkash Jakhu IND 0 5th Pass 75 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 50,08,72,195 ~ 50 Crore+ / Rs 86,96,694 ~ 86 Lacs+ Paramjit Singh Hindusthan Nirman Dal 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 9,05,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santokh Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 3,72,29,324 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,61,350 ~ 28 Lacs+ Surinder Kumar BSP 0 Others 58 Rs 56,99,005 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tikshan Sud BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 14,75,98,750 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

hoshiarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunder Sham Arora INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 21,76,84,000 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 3,04,93,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Gurnam Singh Singriwala SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,95,116 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Harvinder Singh IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 3,08,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Onkar Singh Jhamat BSP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 71,847 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ Pawan Kumar DBSP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rawel Singh BGTD 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 1,35,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadhu Singh Saini IND 0 10th Pass 82 Rs 45,50,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Singh Saini PPOP 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 5,56,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 10,400 ~ 10 Thou+ Shashi Dogra SHS 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 66,362 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tikshan Sood BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 6,30,87,416 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 51,89,320 ~ 51 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

