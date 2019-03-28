Hope in due course of time, my father will understand why I joined BJP: Sujay Vikhe-Patil

Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil, who joined the BJP a few days ago against the wishes of his father Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who is one of the senior-most leaders of Congress in the state, admits that the situation is a tough one. “It’s a bad feeling… not having your father around, but I hope he will understand why I joined the BJP in due course of time. Meanwhile, I have the blessings of my elders in the BJP,” Sujay said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

His decision to join the BJP had left the Congress red-faced and dealt a blow to the Opposition alliance in the state. Sujay wanted to contest from the Ahmednagar seat, which is traditionally contested by the NCP candidate as per the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties. He is now contesting on a BJP ticket. Click here for more election news

While Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil is among the 40 star campaigners announced by the Congress, the leader of opposition in the state assembly has made it clear that he will not campaign from Ahmednagar. Meanwhile, there has been increasing talk about how Vikhe-Patil was waiting for the Congress high command to take action in the matter. According to Congress sources, Vikhe-Patil has already sent a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi to “explain” why his son joined the BJP.

“I could have contested as an Independent but my friends convinced me that it made sense to contest from a political party. I decided to switch parties and opted for the BJP because of the party’s focus on national security. Today, If people say it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that I will win the seat, then so be it. After five years, people will be able to see my work,” said the BJP candidate.

Four years ago, after he won the election at the debt-ridden and twice-auctioned Rahuri Sugar Cooperative Factory, Sujay was able to restructure the factory and pay arrears partially. His work at the cooperative was a stepping stone towards actively pursuing his ambition to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Sujay said he embarked on social welfare programmes and reached out to patients via medical check-up camps. “Being a doctor helped me in my political strategy,” he said.

While admitting that there were some areas in which he had criticised BJP, before he joined the party, Sujay pointed out that the party also has good schemes such as Jalyukt Shivar. “If I have a different opinion, at least there is an internal party democracy that will allow me to voice my say,” he said.

Sujay, however, faces a formidable fight from NCP candidate Sangram Jagtap, who has been saying that the BJP candidate is an “outsider”. “I have been the Mayor, MLA and my father is the MLC. We have served for so many years and I have always been accessible,” said Jagtap.

The NCP candidate — whose father-in-law Shivaji Kardile is a legislator with the BJP —- lashes out at attempts to raise some of the criminal cases he was allegedly involved in. “I have faced police inquiries and due to lack of evidence, no chargesheet was filed against me,” he said.

Another likely candidate in the fray is sitting MP Dilip Gandhi”s son Suvendra, who plans to contest as an Independent. “Yes, some of the party workers are keen that Suvendra contests the election. However, I am with the BJP,” said Gandhi, who was not given a party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.