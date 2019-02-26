Holy dip won’t wash away sins of broken poll promises: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ‘Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna’, which he launched in Gorakhpur on Sunday, and took a jibe at his holy dip at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj later in the day.

“The dip in Sangam and the Shahi Snan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not going to wash away his sins of broken electoral promises, cheating the public and other atrocities done by his government in the past five years…,” Mayawati said in a statement.

Alleging that the BJP government has “little understanding of farm and farmers”, she said, “The BJP government giving Rs 6,000 to farmers every year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. They should understand the difference between a farmer and a farm labourer. The help of Rs 500 per month should have been for landless daily wage agricultural labourers and not farmers,” she added.