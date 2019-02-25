Holding timely elections in J-K will be Modi govt’s moment of truth: Omar Abdullah

Amid the prevailing tense situation in the Valley after Pulwama attack, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said holding elections on schedule in Jammu and Kashmir will be the “moment of truth” for the Modi government’s way of handling affairs in the state.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was responding to a media report that suggested that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously after a visit to the state this week.

“Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi’s handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Omar also added that all elections after 1995-96 have taken place in accordance with the schedule in the state. “Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he’s totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer,” he added.

There was panic in the state after the Jammu and Kashmir government deployed additional security, ordered hospitals to stock medicines, cancelled the winter vacation of the medical faculty, ordered the rationing of fuel. State political leaders warned against escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan while former bureaucrats said that the administration should explain the need for such emergency orders on a single day.

Governor Satyapal Malik, however, refuted the rumours and asked people to remain calm. He also said the induction of forces should be seen only in the context of conducting elections.