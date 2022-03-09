Hiyanglam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hiyanglam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hiyanglam Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yumnam Radheshyam. The Hiyanglam seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

hiyanglam Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,49,34,736 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,18,404 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dr. Yumnam Radheshyam Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,51,85,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,65,656 ~ 38 Lacs+ Elangbam Dwijamani Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 2,25,85,156 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,29,742 ~ 12 Lacs+ Maibam Dhanabir Singh NPP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,79,09,320 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,13,237 ~ 10 Lacs+ Nongmaithem Sanjay Singh Republican Party of India (Athawale) 2 12th Pass 41 Rs 52,91,553 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 20,23,108 ~ 20 Lacs+

Hiyanglam Election Result 2017

hiyanglam Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yumnam Radheshyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 34,30,595 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 6,39,465 ~ 6 Lacs+ Elangbam Dwijamani Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,44,62,943 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,06,195 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hiyanglam candidate of from Maibam Kunjo Manipur. Hiyanglam Election Result 2012

hiyanglam Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Maibam Kunjo AITC 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 65,27,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashokumar Laiphrakpam BJP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Elangbam Dweejamani Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 40,15,327 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mayengbam Amutombi Singh MPP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 37,28,304 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Y. Radheshyam Singh CPI 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 21,66,867 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

