Hit by AAP-Congress alliance confusion: BJP’s candidate plans

Confusion over whether or not AAP and Congress will tie up in the capital is weighing heavy on the Delhi BJP, which had hoped things would be clearer before the nomination process began and the party could have fielded candidates accordingly.

Nomination process for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital started Tuesday. While AAP has declared candidates for all seats, the Congress has declared four. BJP, which has all seven sitting MPs in the city, has not announced a single candidate.

“The party was expecting that at least a decision would have been reached on whether or not they (AAP and Congress) are coming together. If they fight separately, we could have got room for experimenting. Then there is a higher chance of new people getting tickets,” said a senior leader.

In case of an alliance, several incumbent MPs could get tickets as they already have a connect with workers and voters in their constituencies, the leader said. Another BJP leader said, “In the whole drama, incumbent MPs are most affected because only after a ticket is secured can a candidate start spending to mobilise cadre. Our incumbent MPs are doing campaigning here and there but not investing majorly.”

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, said that irrespective of an alliance, his party will win all seats: “If they come together, we will win with a bigger margin because they will get exposed. People will know how opportunistic AAP is — that it is begging for an alliance with the party against whom they fought so much.”

Sidharth Mishra, who has written a book on Delhi’s politics, said, “Elections are also a battle of perception and by delaying the naming of candidates, the BJP is giving an impression that anti-incumbency is so high that they are waiting for the opposition’s move.”

“The delay gave room for AAP to come out with a ‘report card’ against a BJP MP, which has no merit but to show the opposition down… Tomorrow, if sitting MPs don’t get tickets, AAP will claim it was because of its report,” he said.