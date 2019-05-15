‘History-sheeter’ held from Rohtak poll booth had shared stage with Khattar

The notorious gangster with a long history of cases against him in records of Haryana Police, Ramesh Lohar, who was arrested from outside a polling booth in Rohtak on May 12 after he accompanied state minister Manish Grover inside the polling booth, is a “BJP worker” and had even shared stage with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Wearing a BJP badge and a saffron turban, Lohar and Manish Grover both had shared stage with Haryana CM Khattar when he addressed a public meeting in Kalanaur area of Rohtak district on December 14, 2018 – two days ahead of Municipal polls in the state. Khattar had gone to Kalanaur seeking support of villagers for the civic body polls.

Lohar, who contested the polls for councillor’s post, had lost by 94 votes.

“Lohar was BJP’s nominee for the post of councillor. He has already been acquitted in most of the cases that were registered against him. Congress violated the polling secrecy by making videos inside the booth and circulating them on social media. Congress workers intimidated voters and even assaulted a few BJP workers at another polling booth. We have lodged three complaints with the Election Commission against the Congress workers,” Manish Grover said.

Haryana’s addition director general of police ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk, in a tweet, mentioned Lohar as a “history-sheeter” announcing his arrest on May 12 – the day Haryana went to polls for 10 Lok Sabha seats. “Rohtak police reports that they have arrested Ramesh Lohar, a history sheeter of Bohar village, along with his accomplice Sunil r/o Makdoli in front of Vishwakarma School in Rohtak AC area”.

Lohar’s association with Grover and BJP sparked a controversy, eventually leading to former’s arrest by Rohtak police on May 12, when both were spotted by Congress’ former MLA BB Batra inside a polling booth in Rohtak. Congress nominee from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, Deepender Hooda even lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer alleging that Grover and Lohar were indulging in booth capturing.

Eventually, Haryana police raided the booth and on checking Lohar’s SUV, police recovered 15 rounds of .32 bore, wooden sticks and registration number plates of vehicles. He was arrested. However, he was subsequently released on bail from the police station Monday.

Talking to The Indian Express, Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed that Lohar was a BJP worker. “I don’t know him personally, but I know that he is a BJP worker. He is against the Congress. During (previous) Congress regime, there were several criminal cases registered against him. The weapon that he possessed is a licensed weapon”.

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, lodged a formal complaint with Chief Election Commissioner, seeking stern action against Grover. Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala also addressed a press conference in New Delhi and questioned inaction against Grover for being accompanied by a history-sheeter, inside a polling booth.

In his memorandum submitted to the CEC, Azad wrote, “A FIR was registered at Shivaji colony police station against Lohar along with one other under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act 1959 and sections 34, 188, 420, 483 of IPC. Lohar was arrested on May 12 from the place of occurrence itself, but was surprisingly and shockingly released on May 13 by granting him bail under the influence of present incumbent BJP government of Haryana without even producing him in the court”.

Azad said several complaints have been already made to the EC, bringing to its notice the “atmosphere of terror created during the Sunday’s polling”.

“It is also surprising that even after such a brazen misuse of power in order to terrorise the whole polling process of election by entering the polling booth with 50 goons, no action has been taken against Manish Grover as a result of which it has sent a wrong signal to the voters of Haryana. In case no action is taken against such acts against the minister, it will be a murder of democracy. The exemplary situation requires stringent action by CEC,” said the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, Deepender Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had lodged a complaint with Rohtak’s deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer in connection with the incident.

In April 2014, Lohar was arrested with his three accomplices while his another accomplice was shot in a joint operation conducted by teams of Delhi and Haryana Police. A resident of Bohar village in Rohtak, Lohar is facing several cases of heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana. In 2017, he was attacked by members of his rival gang outside Rohtak sessions court. Lohar’s aide Sanjit was killed while seven others, including an advocate, sustained gunshot injuries.