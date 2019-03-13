Hired call centres to tell people about voter deletion, police harassing employees: Atishi

The AAP Tuesday alleged that owners and managers of multiple call centres “hired” by the party to make people aware of alleged “wrongful deletions” of names from electoral rolls were being “harassed” by the Delhi Police.

Advertising

AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi told reporters that directors and operation heads of several call centres hired by the party have faced two rounds of questioning so far, including one on Tuesday.

Last month, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office had approached police demanding a probe, after complaints of calls from unknown sources — claiming deletions from voter rolls — poured in from across the city. Click here for more election news

The AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been claiming that at least 30 lakh names have been wrongfully deleted from the electoral rolls of Delhi. The EC has denied the charge.

Responding to an unstarred question, Delhi Election Minister Imran Hussain recently told the Delhi Assembly that names of 11.54 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls between 2015 and 2018 while 18.45 lakh names were added, which amounts to a net addition of 6.9 lakh names.

“The BJP got more than 30 lakh voters deleted in Delhi; and when the AAP started raising this issue in the media, the Election Commission removed the list of deletions from its website. We found large-scale wrongful deletions and decided that we must make people aware about the deletions. That’s why we had to hire call centres because lakhs of names were involved,” Atishi said.

“But police has now started intimidating and harassing them. They were questioned on March 10 and were asked to appear again on March 13. But on Tuesday, they were called by the Crime Branch. When we are saying that we hired call centres for spreading awareness, then why is police harassing them?” she said.

“Voter deletion is a strategy that is used by BJP in elections! This is exactly what happened in Telangana, where it was brought to light by badminton player (Jwala Gutta) whose name was wrongfully deleted from the voter list,” Atishi alleged in a tweet.

Advertising

A senior police officer said five people have been summoned to join the probe. “We came to know during our initial investigation that they were running call centres in Delhi and Noida. We are questioning them and collecting technical evidence.”