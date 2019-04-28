Toggle Menu
‘Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega’, PM Modi tweets after meeting Sunny Deol

PM Modi also referred to the actor's famous dialogue from his movie Gadar and said, "We both agree- Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."

sunny deol, sunny deol joins bjp, sunny deol to contest from gurdaspur, sunny deol arrives in gurdaspur, narendra modi, pm modi meets sunny deol, lok sabha elections 2019, election news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Sunday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol and tweeted the famous dialogue from ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to express his agreement that “Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega”.

The prime minister said that he was struck by the actor’s “humility and deep passion for a better India” and also “rooted for his victory in Gurdaspur”.

“What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The actor is expected to file his nomination paper on Monday and is likely to be accompanied by Union minister VK Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to the nomination centre. His father and former BJP MP Dharmendra and actor brother Bobby Deol will also remain present.

On Saturday, Deol held a roadshow for the BJP in Jaisalmer in support of the party candidate. Here too, the famous dialogue from the Gadar movie was played in the background.

Deol also paid homage to former Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna on his death anniversary. “I am coming to Gurdaspur to take forward the works initiated by him (Khanna). I seek blessings of everyone,” the 62-year-old actor, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, tweeted.

Khanna died of bladder cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on April 27, 2017. He was popularly known as “Sardar of Bridges” for connecting remote villages in his constituency.

However, Deol’s nomination from the seat came as a setback to Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna, who was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket from this seat.

On Saturday, Kavita said she “felt abandoned and rejected” as she was denied a ticket at the last moment.

