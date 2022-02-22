Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood, says BJP MLA

Hindus who will not vote for me have “Muslim blood in their veins”, BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh — contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election — purportedly said in a video circulating on social media.

The Domariyaganj MLA, also in charge of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, will be up for re-election from his constituency in the penultimate phase on March 3.

Singh told The Indian Express on Monday that he made the remark five days ago, but added that it was said “in another context, as an example” and that he “had no intention to threaten anybody”.

In the video, the legislator is purportedly heard using expletives. He says: “Tell me, will any Muslim vote for me? So be aware that if Hindus of this village support another side, they have Muslim blood in their veins. They are traitors… Even after so many atrocities, if a Hindu goes over to the other side, he should not be allowed to show his face in public.”

He goes on to add, “…aur ek baar agar warning dene ke saath samajh me nahi ayega to iss baar main bata dunga ki Raghvendra Singh kaun hai. Kyunki mere saath gaddari karoge toh chalega, main apman sah lunga. Mujhe apmanit karoge toh bhi main apman sah lunga. Lekin agar hamare Hindu samaj ko apmanit karne ka prayaas karoge toh barbaad karke rakh dunga. [If the warning is not heeded, I will let everyone know who Raghvendra Singh is. I can tolerate personal insults and betrayals, but I will destroy those who try to insult the Hindu community].”

Singh admitted that he made the statement but told The Indian Express: “I have said those things, I am not denying. But I had spoken in another context, as an example, and was making a comparison with the past. I had no intention to threaten anybody. Can anybody win an election by threatening in Domariyaganj where there are around 1.73 lakh Muslim voters, comprising around 39.8 per cent of the electorate?”

Asked about his claim of “atrocities”, he added, “That is correct. If a Hindu girl elopes with a Muslim boy and Hindus mediate on behalf of the boy…I spoke in that context. I feel that complete speech was not like that… people remove or add words [in videos].”