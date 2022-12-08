In Himachal’s key Mandi district, BJP wins 5 seats, leads in 4

A key Himachal Pradesh district, Mandi has 10 Assembly constituencies, nine of which the BJP won in 2017, including the Seraj seat from where Jai Ram Thakur won to become the chief minister after projected CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost from Sujanpur. On Thursday, Thakur won the Seraj seat yet again, with a margin of more than 37,007 votes, defeating Congress’s Chet Ram.

Mandi district is the second largest district in Himachal Pradesh with around 8.58 lakh voters in its 10 Assembly constituencies. Though the BJP had to battle anti-incumbency in many seats here, on Thursday, with the final round of counting still underway, the party had won five seats and was leading in four other seats. The Congress is leading in the Sarkaghat constituency.

While Thakur – the BJP’s projected CM face this election – registered a thumping victory from Seraj, BJP’s Anil Sharma won from Mandi, defeating Congress’ Champa Thakur by 8,970 votes. Meanwhile, BJP’s Rakesh Jamwal won from Sundernagar, defeating Congress’ Sohan Lal by 8,125 votes. BJP’s Puran Chand Thakur won from Darang constituency defeating Congress’ Kaul Singh Thakur, an eight-time MLA, by 1,942 votes. Kaul’s daughter Champa too lost. From Balh constituency, BJP’s Inder Singh won with a wafer-thin margin of 1,588 votes, defeating Congress’ Parkash Chaudhary.

Congress’ Chander Shekhar won with a margin of 2,807 votes from Dharampur constituency by defeating BJP’s Rajat Thakur.

In 2017, the lone seat BJP failed to win in Mandi had gone to Independent candidate Parkash Rana from Jogindernagar and he had later extended external support to the BJP. This time, Rana is the BJP candidate from the Jogindernagar seat and is leading there.

So far, newcomer AAP has had little impact as all the candidates are set to lose their security deposits. Out of 10 seats, AAP candidates were only contesting eight seats. AAP’s Sunita Thakur had withdrawn her papers from Darang and joined the BJP, while the nomination papers of AAP candidate from Seraj, advocate Gita Nand Thakur, were rejected during scrutiny.

Though Jai Ram Thakur had boasted of starting the Atal Medical and Research University in Mandi and of launching the construction of Shiv Dham, a religious tourism centre that is yet to be completed, locals were miffed with poor parking arrangements in most constituencies. Bad roads, not only in Mandi but in other districts as well, painted a poor picture of the BJP government, which was also blamed for not doing much about the rehabilitation of people displaced by projects to widen national highways into four lanes.

The constituencies affected by such projects include Mandi, Jogindernagar, Sunder Nagar, Darang and Nachan.