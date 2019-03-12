Himachal votes on May 19: 51.59 lakh eligible voters, April 29 last date to file nominations

In Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, 51.59 lakh voters — 25.13 lakh female, 26.46 lakh male, and 59 third gender — are eligible to cast their votes across four Lok Sabha constituencies — Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Shimla (reserved). Polling in the state will be held on May 19.

In comparison to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there is an increase of 3.49 lakh voters in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the media on Monday, state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar informed that the eligible voters included 88,127 first-time voters of which 39,889 are female, 48,211 are male, and 27 are third gender voters. Kumar said that the number of voters would increase further as more people enroll themselves over the coming month.

Of the total 7,723 polling stations in the state, 950 are vulnerable, and 367 are critical, Kumar said. Extra security staff will be deployed at these two categories of stations, he added.

To ensure fair elections, 99 entry and exit points along Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand are kept under special vigil, he said.

Kumar along with ADGP (law and order) Shyam Bhagat Negi said that 42 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the elections in the state.

The CEO said one company of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has already been provided.

The notification for the polls would be issued on April 22 and the last date of filing nomination papers for the polls would be April 29. The nomination papers would be scrutinised on April 30. The last date of withdrawing nomination is May 2.

The polls will be held on May 19, and the counting will take place on May 23.