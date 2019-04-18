Himachal Pradesh: ‘Will hold black flag protest if action not taken against Satpal Satti,’ says HPCC chief

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday announced that if the Election Commission (EC) failed to take action against state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, who had passed derogatory remarks against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his family during his recent election speeches, then HPCC would hold black flag demonstrations on Friday.

On Sunday, during a meeting with BJP workers at Ramshehar in Solan district, which falls under the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, Satti read out an alleged Facebook post that included derogatory remarks against Gandhi. In another incident, during an election rally at Bhanjal in Una district on Sunday, Satti made derogatory remarks against Gandhi’s personal life.

In both the cases Satti was served notices by the state election department for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

An HPCC delegation, headed by Sukhu, met state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora through the CEO, in which the HPCC requested the EC to place a ban on Satti’s election campaign, and register an FIR against him.

Further, Sukhu gave an “ultimatum” that in case the EC failed to take action against Satti, the Congress will gherao Satti everywhere he goes and will hold black flag demonstrations against him.

While the news was floating on several news websites on Thursday evening that the EC had banned Satti from campaigning for 48 hours, CEO Kumar said in a statement to the media, “The ECI hasn’t yet sent any (official) information on action against Shri Satti.”