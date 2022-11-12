scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: As Himachal votes for 68 seats today, all eyes on voter turnout, rebels

Assembly Election LIVE updates: In Himachal, a confident BJP hit a speed-breaker with multiple rebellions, while the Congress faces the problem of multiple CM faces and their respective lobby of supporters.

New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2022 7:25:20 am
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, campaigning in the state for General Assembly elections. (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live updates: As Himachal Pradesh votes today, it is the culmination of a heated campaign, with expectations of a close contest. A confident BJP hit a speed-breaker with multiple rebellions, while the Congress faces the problem of multiple CM faces and their respective lobby of supporters.

As many as 412 candidates will be contesting the polls from 68 constituencies. The Election Commission has set up 7,881 polling stations. A total of 28.5 lakh male voters, 27 lakh women voters and 38 voters belonging to the third gender will decide which party will form the government for the next five years. With the maximum Assembly seats at 15, Kangra district is crucial in deciding the direction of the elections.

Meanwhile, election strategy has gained strength in Gujarat, which goes to polls on December 1 and 5. The Congress on Friday night released a third list of seven candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it has fielded its former MLA Indranil Rajguru who recently returned to the party fold after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With this, the party has announced names of 96 candidates so far in the state, which has a 182-member Assembly. In other news, the Election Commission Friday said seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls had already reached record levels with seizures of Rs 71.88 crore.

Live Blog

Himachal Pradesh polls live updates: As many as 412 candidates contesting polls from 68 constituencies; the Election Commission has set up 7,881 polling stations; Follow this space for latest updates.

Today on test in Himachal Pradesh, BJP’s Modi, national card vs Congress’s hope that local issues will matter

As Himachal Pradesh votes Saturday, it is the culmination of a heated campaign, with expectations of a close contest. A confident BJP hit a speed-breaker with multiple rebellions, while the Congress faces the problem of multiple CM faces and their respective lobby of supporters.

For the BJP, the momentum was set by Prime Minister Modi’s multiple visits over a one-week period last month. The PM inaugurated a Vande Bharat train and the AIIMS at Bilaspur as key projects. This was in line with the party’s campaign in the run-up to the polls, even as the incumbent Chief Minister visited several constituencies to announce development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Read more

Congress supporters during an election campaign rally of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and party leader Sachin Pilot ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Watch | Himachal Pradesh: Key issues, significant leaders that dominate poll talk

Good Morning Himachal Pradesh!

Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you live news updates from across the northeastern state of Himachal Pradesh as it goes to the polls today.

Polling officials wait to collect election materials at a distribution centre, ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Palampur, November 10, 2022. (PTI)

Price rise, governance and more: Here’s what women voters want in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh will vote on Saturday and according to the figures of the last Assembly election, 79 per cent women had voted while only 70 per cent men had practiced adult franchise. These numbers are in stark contrast to the figures in the neighbouring states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

While Congress’s manifesto promises every adult woman a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will provide a stipend of Rs 1,000 and the BJP manifesto promises a reservation of 33 per cent in government jobs and government-run educational institutions.

Himachal Pradesh polls: ‘Riwaz’ of voting in Jai Ram in Seraj may continue

A five-time MLA who is also the current CM of Himachal Pradesh versus a defeated Congress candidate… This is how the poll campaign is going on in Seraj – the most pampered constituency in the hill state – which has over 84,000 voters. It was earlier known as Chachiot and after delimitation in 2010, it was renamed Seraj.

Chet Ram Thakur is his Congress opponent who is contesting his third election. Being a CM constituency, several development projects came Seraj’s way which did not go down well with the Opposition. Jai Ram was always at the receiving end of Congress’s ire for favouring Seraj more than other places. Congress leaders often target Jai Ram by saying that “he is the CM of only his own constituency”.

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, campaigning in the state for General Assembly elections. (Express Photo)

In poll-pound Gujarat, Viramgam constituency in Ahmedabad district is now the most-watched seat in the state, after the BJP nominated Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel as its candidate from here. At 28, Hardik is the youngest candidate so far named in the current elections, and will be contesting his first election.

The BJP has picked Hardik over several party veterans as well as his aides who were also in contention for the seat. Hardik Patel was granted temporary relaxation of a bail condition that barred him from entering the limits of Mehsana by the Gujarat high court. The condition now stands relaxed for Hardik for a period of one year, until November 2023.

