Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: As Himachal votes for 68 seats today, all eyes on voter turnout, rebels

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live updates: As Himachal Pradesh votes today, it is the culmination of a heated campaign, with expectations of a close contest. A confident BJP hit a speed-breaker with multiple rebellions, while the Congress faces the problem of multiple CM faces and their respective lobby of supporters.
As many as 412 candidates will be contesting the polls from 68 constituencies. The Election Commission has set up 7,881 polling stations. A total of 28.5 lakh male voters, 27 lakh women voters and 38 voters belonging to the third gender will decide which party will form the government for the next five years. With the maximum Assembly seats at 15, Kangra district is crucial in deciding the direction of the elections.
Meanwhile, election strategy has gained strength in Gujarat, which goes to polls on December 1 and 5. The Congress on Friday night released a third list of seven candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it has fielded its former MLA Indranil Rajguru who recently returned to the party fold after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With this, the party has announced names of 96 candidates so far in the state, which has a 182-member Assembly. In other news, the Election Commission Friday said seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls had already reached record levels with seizures of Rs 71.88 crore.
As Himachal Pradesh votes Saturday, it is the culmination of a heated campaign, with expectations of a close contest. A confident BJP hit a speed-breaker with multiple rebellions, while the Congress faces the problem of multiple CM faces and their respective lobby of supporters.
For the BJP, the momentum was set by Prime Minister Modi’s multiple visits over a one-week period last month. The PM inaugurated a Vande Bharat train and the AIIMS at Bilaspur as key projects. This was in line with the party’s campaign in the run-up to the polls, even as the incumbent Chief Minister visited several constituencies to announce development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Read more
Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you live news updates from across the northeastern state of Himachal Pradesh as it goes to the polls today.