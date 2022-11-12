Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: As Himachal votes for 68 seats today, all eyes on voter turnout, rebels

Polling officials wait to collect election materials at a distribution centre, ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Palampur, November 10, 2022. (PTI)

Price rise, governance and more: Here’s what women voters want in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh will vote on Saturday and according to the figures of the last Assembly election, 79 per cent women had voted while only 70 per cent men had practiced adult franchise. These numbers are in stark contrast to the figures in the neighbouring states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

While Congress’s manifesto promises every adult woman a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will provide a stipend of Rs 1,000 and the BJP manifesto promises a reservation of 33 per cent in government jobs and government-run educational institutions.

Himachal Pradesh polls: ‘Riwaz’ of voting in Jai Ram in Seraj may continue

A five-time MLA who is also the current CM of Himachal Pradesh versus a defeated Congress candidate… This is how the poll campaign is going on in Seraj – the most pampered constituency in the hill state – which has over 84,000 voters. It was earlier known as Chachiot and after delimitation in 2010, it was renamed Seraj.

Chet Ram Thakur is his Congress opponent who is contesting his third election. Being a CM constituency, several development projects came Seraj’s way which did not go down well with the Opposition. Jai Ram was always at the receiving end of Congress’s ire for favouring Seraj more than other places. Congress leaders often target Jai Ram by saying that “he is the CM of only his own constituency”.

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, campaigning in the state for General Assembly elections. (Express Photo)

In poll-pound Gujarat, Viramgam constituency in Ahmedabad district is now the most-watched seat in the state, after the BJP nominated Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel as its candidate from here. At 28, Hardik is the youngest candidate so far named in the current elections, and will be contesting his first election.

The BJP has picked Hardik over several party veterans as well as his aides who were also in contention for the seat. Hardik Patel was granted temporary relaxation of a bail condition that barred him from entering the limits of Mehsana by the Gujarat high court. The condition now stands relaxed for Hardik for a period of one year, until November 2023.

