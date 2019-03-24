Himachal Pradesh Shanta among two sitting MPs dropped, Anurag Thakur retained

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday evening announced the names of all four candidates from Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party has dropped its sitting MPs from Kangra and Shimla (SC) while repeating those from Mandi and Hamirpur.

Among those dropped is party BJP stalwart and former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who is the sitting MP from the Kangra seat. Instead the party has decided to field Kishan Kapoor, who is currently the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs minister in the Jai Ram Thakur government, from Kangra.

Kapoor had won the 2017 Assembly polls from the Dharamshala seat, which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. However, he had lost the 2012 state polls from the same seat to Sudhir Sharma of the Congress.

The Indian Express had Friday reported that Shanta Kumar has opted out of the race for Lok Sabha ticket. “I won’t fight elections this time. I want the party to field a younger leader,” the 84-year-old leader had told The Indian Express.

State BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, who was part of discussions held in New Delhi to select the candidates, had said that not fighting the elections was Shanta Kumar’s personal decision.

Shanta Kumar had said that he has not recommended any name for the ticket. “We are a democratic party. I can’t decide on my successor,” he said.

The party also dropped Shimla (SC) MP Virender Kashyap, who had also won the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from the seat. He has been replaced by Suresh Kashyap, who is an MLA from Pachhad (SC) constituency, which falls under the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.

The party, which had won all four seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has repeated the sitting MP from Hamirpur seat, Anurag Thakur, and the sitting MP from Mandi seat Ramswaroop Sharma as candidates for the upcoming polls that are to be held on May 19.

Thakur, who is the son of senior party leader and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, is a three-time MP from Hamirpur. He will be contesting for a fourth term.

Sharma, the candidate from Mandi seat, is an RSS man. He had contested his first election in 2014 winning the Mandi seat.