Cong’s Asha Kumari on prospect of becoming next Himachal CM: ‘Have faith in Sonia Gandhi… party has always been fair’

Asha Kumari (67), a six-time MLA from Dalhousie constituency and now contesting her ninth consecutive election, is among the top contenders to be Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister if the Congress manages to come to power.

Born into the royal clan of undivided Madhya Pradesh and married into the royal family of Chamba, Kumari is also the niece of six-time CM late Virbhadra Singh. During her campaign trail, she spoke to The Indian Express while traveling from one village to another in Salooni. Excerpts:

If the Congress wins, what are your prospects of becoming the next CM?

I am the second-most senior MLA of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Kaul Singh Thakur (eight-time MLA from Mandi’s Drang). We have learnt a lot from former CM Virbhadra Singh. All of us are his prodigies. However, the Congress party has a system. Every MLA has the right to become the Chief Minister and as such, the MLAs elect their leader under the guidance of the high command. Hence, it depends on what they want. I am in politics only because of Sonia Gandhi. I enjoy a very good and personal relationship with her. I would leave it to Mrs Gandhi to decide who the next CM will be. One can see oneself in many roles, but the question is what role does my party see for me.

People of Dalhousie, a well-known hill station from the British era, say that their issues haven’t been solved

This constituency was earlier called Banikhet and Dalhousie was a part of Punjab. It became a part of Himachal Pradesh only in 1966 when the reorganization of Punjab took place. It’s true that the town has a small voter base as compared to my entire constituency which stretches till villages along the Jammu and Kashmir border. However, Dalhousie is an internationally known tourist hub but the problem here is accessibility. One has to cross Punjab to reach Dalhousie and if Punjab doesn’t maintain its roads, tourists face problems. But, I am very thankful to (former Punjab CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, who, on my request, took up the matter of the Pathankot-Dalhousie road and got it shifted from being maintained by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to NHAI. Now, work is on to make accessibility to Dalhousie better for tourists.

Do you think that having multiple contenders for the CM’s post, like in Punjab, will hurt the Congress in Himachal?

The Congress does not have a CM face in Himachal at present. We will declare our leader after the results. We are contesting the elections on the legacy of Virbhadra Singh ji. Somebody with leadership quality will eventually become the CM, unlike accidental CM Jairam Thakur who is not a fit leader.

You have worked closely with Punjab Congress leaders as the AICC in-charge for the state. Are you still in touch with Captain Amarinder Singh (now in BJP)?

I am extremely thankful to Manish Tewari, Sukhjinder Randhawa and others who came from Punjab to campaign for me. Yes, I am still in touch with Amarinder because of our family relations, but not politically.

What is your take on Amarinder moving to the BJP after his removal as Punjab CM?

I don’t know if his move to join the BJP was right or not but I also don’t know if what the Congress did to him was correct. I believe it could have been handled in a better manner.

Do you think you deserve to be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh?

I deserve what my party thinks I deserve. I joined the Congress as an NSUI activist in 1971. It has been 51 long years and I am a fifth-generation leader in the family to be associated with the Congress. The party knows what I am capable of. I am also the only woman who has won a seat six times and am now contesting for the ninth consecutive time. In 2012, when we won in Himachal Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi asked me to work for party organization. I chose not to be a Cabinet minister and opted to work with her to strengthen the party’s structure. She also made me a member of the Congress Working Committee. The party has always been fair when it comes to me and it knows that my presence matters in all constituencies, and not just Dalhousie. I do have my own little impact which helps the party. I leave it to them to choose the best role for me.