Himachal Pradesh: Poll panel issues advisory to BJP leader for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Hindu deities

The Returning Officer (RO) of Mandi Rugved Thakur issued an advisory to Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti Tuesday for making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities.

During an election speech in Mandi on April 24, Satti had referred former prime minister Manmohan Singh as “sher (lion) of Punjab” and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as “Maa (Goddess)”. Calling Singh a silent prime minister, he had said that despite being a lion, Singh could not do much because “jis samay sher ke upar maa baithi hoti hai toh sher kuch nahi kar sakta (when the Goddess is riding the lion, the lion cannot do anything)”.

The advisory issued on Tuesday mentions Satii of “making defamatory, malicious and derogatory statement against Hindu Devi Devtas (Gods and Goddesses) and general public”.

“You (Satti) are advised to be prudent and cautious about the selection of words in your speeches in future so as to ensure free, fair and peaceful election,” the advisory said.

In another matter, the Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP), Kangra, wrote to the Deputy IG Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Tara Devi, Shimla regarding BJP leader Om Prakash wearing the ITBP uniform during a rally near Dharamshala Friday last week. Om Prakash, a retired ITBP assistant commandant, joined the BJP during the rally. The SSP asked whether a retired ITBP personnel can wear force uniform.

The Additional district magistrate of Kangra at Dharamshala has also written to the ITBP, asking whether ITBP personnel “can wear uniform and join political parties and its membership in full public view” and “whether any ITBP Force Rules warrant or bar such conduct”.

The reply from ITBP is awaited.