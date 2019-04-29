Though at an advantage, Shimla seat will be no cakewalk for BJP

Though traditionally a Congress bastion, the BJP has emerged victorious from the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat since the past two Lok Sabha polls. While the ruling party is at an advantage in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, in the Shimla seat BJP is expected to witness a tough contest from the Congress.

For the upcoming polls, Congress candidate Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil (78), who has won the Shimla (SC) seat twice – in 1999 as HVC candidate and in 2004 as Congress candidate – and was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 and 2017, is contesting against BJP’s Suresh Kashyap, who retired from the Indian Air Force as a senior non-commissioned officer. Like Shandil, he was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 and 2017.

Unlike Shandil, this would be Suresh’s first Lok Sabha contest but the support from the voters, who are backing Narendra Modi to be re-elected as the prime minister, is working in Suresh’s favour.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, which acquired 53.85 per cent votes, had won all four seats in the state. The Congress, which failed to win any seat, had got 41.07 per cent votes. In the Shimla (SC) seat, BJP got 52.30 per cent votes, while the Congress garnered 40.89 per cent votes.

Shimla, a former Congress stronghold

The Shimla (SC) seat was a Congress stronghold. The party won the Shimla (SC) seat in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2004 Lok Sabha polls. Congress candidate Shandil had won the seat in 1999 as a candidate of the Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC), a regional party which was later dissolved.

The BJP has been gaining ground in Shimla over the past few years and a breakthrough for the party came in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP candidate Virender Kashyap won the Shimla (SC) seat. The margin being only of 27,327 votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, under a “Modi wave”, BJP’s Virender again won against the Congress. But this time with a higher margin of 84,187 votes.

The Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat comprises 17 state Assembly seats. In the 2017 state Assembly polls, BJP and the Congress had won eight seats each, with the CPM winning the Theog seat.

While Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh represents Arki in the state Assembly, his son Vikramaditya Singh is an MLA from Shimla Rural. Also, Rohru (SC) seat is a Congress stronghold. Arki, Shimla Rural, and Rohru fall under the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Virbhadra’s strong presence in the area is an advantage for the Congress, which has otherwise fallen far behind the BJP as far as campaigning is concerned.

A sizeable chunk of votes of the Left is present in Theog, Shimla, and Kasumpti. The votes of the Left, which has not fielded a candidate in Shimla (SC) seat, will probably go to the Congress.

Issues take a backseat

The BJP in the state is maintaining a national standpoint as far as the election campaign is concerned. In Shimla too, the party is asking for votes in the name of Modi.

The Congress, however, is raising issues of the apple belt in Upper Shimla, where the long-pending demands of the apple growers were not fulfilled by the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “Before the 2014 elections, Modi ji had said that he would get the import duty on apples reduced. That didn’t happen and foreign apples flooded the markets putting the apple growers in Himachal Pradesh at a disadvantage.”

Another pertinent issue in the seat is that of Hatti community in the trans-Giri area, demanding tribal status. It is a long pending demand that the BJP leaders had said they would fulfill if the party was voted to power in 2014.

But the community has not yet been granted tribal status. The community forms a sizeable vote bank in the Shimla seat, and the Congress is using the BJP’s inaction to its advantage.

However, with the election date nearing, issues have taken a backseat, with Congress’s main pitch for votes being the failure of the Modi government and that of the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state.