Himachal Pradesh CM swearing-in Live Updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM at 11 am today

Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking ceremony Live Updates, December 11, 2022: Both Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Deputy CM Mukhesh Agnihotri will take oath at 11 am in Shimla today, the Congress said.

By: Express Web Desk
December 11, 2022
Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress In-charge Rajeev Shukla, Congress state President Pratibha Singh, party senior leader Bhupinder Hooda and others with the state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, at Governor House in Shimla, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony Live Updates Today: Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister at 11 am in Shimla on Sunday. Two days after the Congress wrested power from BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly, the Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhu as the next CM, during a CLP meeting held in the state. Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.  The party choice of CM is a major setback to state party chief Pratibha Singh, who had openly staked claim to the top post invoking the legacy of Vibhadra Singh, the five-time Chief Minister who died last July.

A four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is a law graduate, began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief. Soon after the annoucement, Sukhu promised a clean and honest government. He said it was his responsibility to fulfil the promises made by the party to the people. “We wanted to secure power not merely to be in power. We want to change the system. Give me some time. We need to work hard, struggle to bring in a new system and new thinking,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM at 11 am today; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to attend oath-taking ceremony

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM at 11 am today

Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister at 11 am in Shimla on Sunday. Two days after the Congress wrested power from BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly, the Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhu as the next CM, during a CLP meeting held in the state.

Not many profiles can touch as many steps of the political ladder as Himachal Pradesh’s 15th Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu‘s does. The 58-year-old self-made leader has the distinction of rising through all ranks since he got elected as a class representative in Class 11 at Government Degree College, Shimla, in 1981. He has never looked back since. Sukhu was appointed chief of the state unit of the NSUI in 1989, helmed the state unit of the Youth Congress (1998-2008), got elected as a councillor twice (1992-2002) before entering the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA in 2003, headed the state Congress committee (2013-2019). And, now Chief Minister!

Born on March 27, 1964, at Bhavarna village of Nadaun in Hamipur district, the four-time MLA studied law from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. His father Rasil Singh was a driver with the state roadways. As a student, he did menial jobs to supplement his income.

Meanwhile, the state will also have a deputy chief minister for the first time ever in five-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri, who was a journalist before joining politics under late Virbhadra Singh’s mentorship. Agnihotri contested his first election in 2003 from the Santokgarh Assembly seat in Una district. He was re-elected from the constituency in 2007. He won the 2012, 2017, 2022 elections from Haroli, which was known as Santokhgarh before delimitation.

The Congress party, which suffered its worst-ever debacle in the Gujarat elections, managed to put its act together for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and wrested the hill state from the BJP. Although the Himachal polls was a close contest between the two contenders, in the end the challenger Congress got the better of the incumbent BJP decisively, bagging 40 of the total 68 seats as against the BJP’s 25. So what worked for the Congress in the Himachal elections that did not in the Gujarat fray.

Firstly, the party started gearing up for the Himachal polls several months in advance. Despite being plagued by factionalism and infighting, the party’s state unit made efforts to put its house in order with different faction leaders coming together to put up a united face against the BJP.

