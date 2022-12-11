Himachal Pradesh CM swearing-in Live Updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as CM at 11 am today

Himachal Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony Live Updates Today: Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister at 11 am in Shimla on Sunday. Two days after the Congress wrested power from BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly, the Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhu as the next CM, during a CLP meeting held in the state. Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The party choice of CM is a major setback to state party chief Pratibha Singh, who had openly staked claim to the top post invoking the legacy of Vibhadra Singh, the five-time Chief Minister who died last July.
A four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee in the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is a law graduate, began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief. Soon after the annoucement, Sukhu promised a clean and honest government. He said it was his responsibility to fulfil the promises made by the party to the people. “We wanted to secure power not merely to be in power. We want to change the system. Give me some time. We need to work hard, struggle to bring in a new system and new thinking,” he said.
