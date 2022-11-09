Constituency watch | Lahaul & Spiti: In cold desert, the hot topics: ‘missing’ water, lack of jobs

The largest constituency in Himachal Pradesh, spread over nearly 14,000 square kilometres, Lahaul Spiti polls barely 14,000 votes out of the total population of around 32,000. But that does not reduce the fervour of elections in this remote area with the candidates pushing forth their campaign just as anywhere else in the hill state.

Vast areas of the district are remote and almost inaccessible. The highest polling station, Tashigang, is at a height of 15,256 feet and has 52 voters.

The one major problem, which afflicts this high altitude area is the supply of water both for drinking as well as for irrigation purposes. While the Atal Tunnel has opened the area to increased tourism potential, yet agriculture remains the main stay of the population here.

Campaigning in one of the villages in the constituency, Congress candidate Ravi Thakur makes it a point to mention that the sitting BJP MLA, Ram Lal Markanda, who is also a minister, has failed to ensure adequate water supply.

For the past three elections, Markanda and Thakur have been alternatively winning this seat and this time Congress feels it is certain that the constituency will fall in its lap.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Lahaul after inaugurating Atal tunnel and made a speech at the helipad in Sissu. He had said at the time that every household in Lahaul-Spiti had been given water supply and a tap. All these taps are running dry. That is the reality,” says Thakur.

Markanda, however, says lately there has been poor rainfall in the region and the glaciers which feed rivers and rivulets are also receding. “This is not the fault of the government. It is climate change, which has caused this. For my part, for the first time I ensured that water was lifted from the rivers and supplied in the villages,” says Markanda.

Thakur, however, says the BJP MLA has even failed to get adequate water supply in his own area of Udaipur and that shows the hollowness of the claims. Whatever may be the truth of these claims and counterclaims but the issue of water supply runs deep in this poll campaign.

Unemployment is also a major issue with the Congress claiming that the region has been losing out to its share of tribal quota in government jobs while BJP counters with figures of jobs given to the youth.

“The biggest achievement of ours has been the Atal tunnel which has changed the economic landscape of this region. The round the year connectivity with the rest of the country is a boon and this has happened only because Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a concentrated push for it and ensured its completion at a fast pace,” emphasises Markanda.

The change is visible down the road from the north portal of the tunnel on the road towards Leh. Many new hotels have come up and several homestays have opened up to cater to the tourist rush which accompanied the tunnel’s opening. There has also been an increase in the eco-tourism camps, which are set up at various places along the highway but most of this activity is seasonal and these places shut down at this time of the year due to harsh winters.

Lack of medical staff at the community medical centres is also an issue with the locals. “There are a number of health centres but the paucity of staff is always an issue. No one wants to serve in the harsh climate of this region. We are encouraging more local youth to prepare and qualify in the medical field so that they can come and serve in their own region. But Atal tunnel has come as a big boon for medical emergencies because now we do not have to depend on a helicopter to get a patient to hospital in Kullu, Manali or beyond,” says Sam, a local.

At the BJP campaign office in Keylong, the district headquarters, the mood is upbeat. The workers gather to meet Markanda who has taken a quick lunch break in his hectic tour schedule visiting villages and also utilises the time to discuss important points with his team of supporters.

When asked if the sympathy factor for Congress due to the demise of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was a factor in Lahaul Spiti, Markanda dismisses the suggestion outright. “His wife (Pratibha Singh) has already benefited from that sympathy wave in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Mandi. Kath ki handi baar baar nahi chadhti,” he says with a smile.

Back on the road where the Congress motor cavalcade has halted too for a short break, Congress’s Thakur is equally upbeat. “We will win this seat. People realise that it is now the time of Congress to come to power,” he says.