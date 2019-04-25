Himachal Pradesh: Election dept issues notice to state BJP chief for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Rahul

A day after Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti launched a verbal attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi by saying that he would chop off the hands of anyone raising a finger at BJP leaders, the District Election Officer (DEO) in Mandi issued a notice to Satti on Thursday for making “false, derogatory and inciting remarks against political opponents”.

DEO Rugved Thakur, who acted on a complaint by the Block president of the Block Congress Committee in Mandi, gave Satti 24 hours to explain his comments.

In the election speech in Mandi on Wednesday, Satti had said, “…BJP leaders are sitting here, if anyone raises a finger at them, we will chop off their hands.”

Through the comment, Satti had launched a veiled attack on Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief” in various election speeches.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur defended Satti.

Thakur, who was addressing the public during an election rally in Shimla’s Chaura Maidan, after BJP candidate from Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Suresh Kashyap, filed his nomination papers, said, “Anyone will be outraged if Rahul Gandhi says chowkidar… I won’t speak the words (that follow chowkidar).”

On Thursday, during a speech in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “If Satti’s warning was for us (Congress), then we too are not wearing bangles.”

Satti must control his language, Rathore said.

Last week, the election commission had temporarily barred Satti from campaigning after Satti passed derogatory remarks against Gandhi. He has also been served a warning by the state election department for passing personal comments against Gandhi.