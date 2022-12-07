scorecardresearch
Ahead of Himachal Pradesh poll results, state Congress expels 30 leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

Thirty members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress have been expelled for six years due to 'anti-party' activities

The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly went to the polls on November 12, and the counting is scheduled for Thursday (December 8). (Representational image)

A day before the announcement of Himachal Pradesh assembly election results, the state Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled thirty office bearers from the primary membership of the party for the next six years due to “anti-party” activities, news agency ANI reported.

Based on a resolution received from Block Congress Committee, Chopal, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh expelled the leaders including Dhirender Singh Chauhan, Santosh Dogra, Kuldeep Aukta, Anish Diwan, and 26 others, with immediate effect.

The 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly went to the polls on November 12, and the counting is scheduled for Thursday (December 8).

According to exit polls, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress. Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, a party needs 35 seats to form the government.

While the Opposition party is hoping that the state’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP on Tuesday said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 06:55:11 pm
