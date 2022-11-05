scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Himachal polls 2022: Congress promises 1 lakh govt jobs, 300 units of free electricity in manifesto

In the election manifesto titled 'Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum', the Congress promised to sanction one lakh government jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself, offer 300 units of free electricity, and a subsidy on the purchase of four cows per household, if voted to power.

Congress leaders release the party's poll manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Ahead of the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress Friday released its poll manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Shimla on Saturday.

In the election manifesto titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum‘, the Grand Old Party promised to sanction one lakh government jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself, offer 300 units of free electricity, and a subsidy on the purchase of four cows per household, if voted to power.

The party also promised to implement the old pension scheme and open a Rs 10 crore ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency.

The Congress has stated that it will also purchase 10 kg milk from those involved in dairy farming, set up a committee for apple farmers, and implement the Smart Village Scheme to promote tourism.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

On the occasion, Congress’ election manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil alleged that the BJP failed to live up to the expectations of the people and that it did not fulfil the promises made five years ago.

“This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Shandil said, reported news agency PTI.

Others present on the occasion included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 12:36:49 pm
Next Story

Enola Holmes 2 movie review: Millie Bobby Brown’s charming series is a jewel in Netflix’s tainted crown

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement