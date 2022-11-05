Himachal polls 2022: Congress promises 1 lakh govt jobs, 300 units of free electricity in manifesto

Ahead of the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress Friday released its poll manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Shimla on Saturday.

In the election manifesto titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum‘, the Grand Old Party promised to sanction one lakh government jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself, offer 300 units of free electricity, and a subsidy on the purchase of four cows per household, if voted to power.

The party also promised to implement the old pension scheme and open a Rs 10 crore ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency.

The Congress has stated that it will also purchase 10 kg milk from those involved in dairy farming, set up a committee for apple farmers, and implement the Smart Village Scheme to promote tourism.

On the occasion, Congress’ election manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil alleged that the BJP failed to live up to the expectations of the people and that it did not fulfil the promises made five years ago.

“This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Shandil said, reported news agency PTI.

Others present on the occasion included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.