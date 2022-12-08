Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon; exit polls predict win for BJP

Barring one, all pollsters have given the BJP a slender edge in Himachal Pradesh which has a tradition of voting out the incumbent.

A day before the announcement of Himachal Pradesh assembly election results, the state Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled thirty office bearers from the primary membership of the party for the next six years due to “anti-party” activities, news agency ANI reported.

Based on a resolution received from Block Congress Committee, Chopal, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh expelled the leaders including Dhirender Singh Chauhan, Santosh Dogra, Kuldeep Aukta, Anish Diwan, and 26 others, with immediate effect.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by. While the Opposition party is hoping that the state’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP on Tuesday said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.

The Congress reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change. “The exit polls are not a new thing and all the channels do it in every election. There is always an issue of errors in them and their correctness. There is always a question mark on the sample size and accuracy of the exit polls,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.

The incumbent BJP is likely to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, thereby breaking the trend of alternate governments in the hill state, according to most of the exit polls whose results were released Monday evening. Forecasting a close fight in the elections to the 68-member Himachal Assembly between the BJP and the principal Opposition Congress, the exit polls projected that the saffron party would have an edge and clinch a simple majority.

Four exit polls have given the BJP seats in the range of 32-40 seats while the Axis My India poll has put the Congress ahead with seats between 30-40. The counting of votes for the Himachal polls, held on November 12, will take place and the results declared on December 8.

