Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon; exit polls predict win for BJP
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live Updates: If the predictions are correct and the BJP returns to power, the saffron party would have managed to buck the three-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent government in the state.
By: Express Web Desk
Dharamsala/shimla, New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2022 6:24:47 am
Himachal Pradesh Result 2022 Live: This is set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by.
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election is set to commence early on Thursday morning. This is set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by. If the predictions are correct and the BJP returns to power, the saffron party would have managed to buck the three-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent government in the state. But the Congress has reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change.
Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, a party needs 35 seats to form the government.The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted that the Congress could be ahead, winning 30-40 seats and the BJP 24-34.
The voting for 68 seats in the hill state was carried out in a single phase on November 12.
Live Blog
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon; exit polls predict win for BJP
Barring one, all pollsters have given the BJP a slender edge in Himachal Pradesh which has a tradition of voting out the incumbent.
A day before the announcement of Himachal Pradesh assembly election results, the state Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled thirty office bearers from the primary membership of the party for the next six years due to “anti-party” activities, news agency ANI reported.
Based on a resolution received from Block Congress Committee, Chopal, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh expelled the leaders including Dhirender Singh Chauhan, Santosh Dogra, Kuldeep Aukta, Anish Diwan, and 26 others, with immediate effect.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by. While the Opposition party is hoping that the state’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP on Tuesday said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.
The Congress reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change. “The exit polls are not a new thing and all the channels do it in every election. There is always an issue of errors in them and their correctness. There is always a question mark on the sample size and accuracy of the exit polls,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.
The incumbent BJP is likely to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, thereby breaking the trend of alternate governments in the hill state, according to most of the exit polls whose results were released Monday evening. Forecasting a close fight in the elections to the 68-member Himachal Assembly between the BJP and the principal Opposition Congress, the exit polls projected that the saffron party would have an edge and clinch a simple majority.
Four exit polls have given the BJP seats in the range of 32-40 seats while the Axis My India poll has put the Congress ahead with seats between 30-40.
The counting of votes for the Himachal polls, held on November 12, will take place and the results declared on December 8.
As voting for Gujarat elections ends today, exit polls will be out by the evening. In India, results of exit polls for a particular election are not allowed to be published till the last vote has been cast.
While exit polls generate a lot of curiosity and sometimes predict election results most accurately, what exactly are exit polls? How are they conducted? What are the rules governing them? What factors make for a good exit poll? We explain.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent last month, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the 14th assembly elections — a crucial test for the BJP, which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.
Polling began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm. Till 5 pm, a 66.58 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional polling data released by the Election Commission (EC). Read more.
Good morning! Follow this space for the latest updates on the Himachal Pradesh election result. Counting is set to commence in a few hours. This is set to be a close contest, with the BJP holding a slight edge over the Congress, if exit polls are anything to go by. If the predictions are correct and the BJP returns to power, the saffron party would have managed to buck the three-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent government in the state. But the Congress has reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change.